Akufo-Addo’s to bring back controversial Agyapa deal shocking – Jantuah

Energy analyst and Chief Executive Officer of African Energy Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah says he was taken by the comments by President Nana Akufo-Addo to return the controversial Agyapa deal to Parliament.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said “the government will come back to engage the House on the steps it intends to take on the future of the Agyapa transaction.”

The botched deal was flagged as corruption laced by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu. Mr Amidu resigned from the post citing interference in his corruption risk assessment of the deal by the President.

Speaking on Morning Starr on Wednesday, Mr Jantuah who is also a member of the CPP said he was shocked by the confidence with which the president made those comments.

“I was aghast when the president said what he said and the confidence with which he said it with. I was taken aback…maybe Agyapa will come back in a different form so let’s wait and see.”

---starrfm