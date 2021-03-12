ModernGhanalogo

12.03.2021

I've faith but taking covid-19 vaccine is common sense; all 22 tests negative but am not taking chances — Duncan-Williams

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams has stated the reasons why he decided to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said his faith in God did not prevent him from taking the covid-19 vaccine.

The man of God said what led him to take the covid-19 vaccine is common sense not to endanger the lives of others.

According to him, even though he has tested 22 times which have all proved negative, he is not taking chances.

He said after he had taken his covid-19 jab, someone met him and asked, "But Papa, where is your faith?"

He replied, "It takes faith to take the vaccine. The reason why you're not taking the vaccine is that you're afraid. Afraid of what would happen to you if you take the vaccine not me."

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry made these remarks to his church members in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"And if you think I don't have faith for taking it then, you're joking. I have faith but taking the vaccine you use common sense and it is also wisdom".

He said he received the jab to motivate others to also take it. "I'll rather prefer people to live than rather die and say that if Papa isn't taking it, I will also not take it. Do you know the level of my faith," he quizzes.

He revealed that "I've tested twenty-two (22) times and it's negative 22 times and yet I'm not taken chances with the lives of other people. If you haven't taken the vaccine and you have the opportunity, take it. And those of you who have the faith not to take it, don't take it," he emphasised.

According to him, he is not forcing anyone to take the vaccine especially those whose faith is dictating to them not to take the vaccine.

However, he cautions such persons to desist from deceiving other people with false information. "Your level of faith is different from the level of faith of others".

And to those who criticise him of lacking enough faith for taking the covid-19 jab, Duncan-Williams quizzes, "Do you think it is fear that made me go and allow a lady I don't even know to inject me? She just took something and injected me. That is faith.

"I believe that I will be fine and since I took it I'm fine because no headache, feverishness, no cold, nothing. I will be in good health now and after in the name of Jesus."

He told his congregants that, "if anything would happen to anybody that took it, not me. No, minus me. I'm exempted from any conspiracy theory of the vaccine."

The Archbishop cautions his fellow men of God to desist from using the pulpit to spread false information about the covid-19 vaccine. "If you don't have what to preach, stop preaching. Stop making a whole sermon out of a covid-19 vaccine."

