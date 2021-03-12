We need a chief to help curb indiscipline in our community — concerned citizen appeals to Asantehene

Listen to article

A resident of Kotei, a town near Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (K.N.U.S.T) in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akwasi Agyeman has passionately appealed to Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu ll to help install a chief for the town to help instil discipline among the youth.

He said the absence of a chief in the area has led social vices amongst the people due to lack of leadership.

Speaking to the Modernghana News in an interview, Nana Akwasi Agyeman observed that if his appeal is taken seriously it would not only ensure stability within the residents but also would help fight against drug abuses among the youth in the area.

Nana Agyeman cited instances where some of the youth have turned the town's cemetery into a 'wee' smoking joint.

Nana Agyeman alleged that parts of the town's cemetery land are being sold out by some faceless people who go about encroaching on lands at boundaries next to KNUST.

Nana Agyeman blames the issues in the area on chieftaincy conflict in the town, which is pending before Manhyia Palace for resolution.

Asked about the roles been playing by the elders to normalize the situation, Nana Agyeman reportedly told the reporter that as things are getting off hands, no one cares to take any responsibilities and that all efforts been made by the queen mother to control affairs have been thwarted.

He stresses that inspite of the role of the Police to address the security issues, more is needed to ensure discipline in the area.

Agyeman noted that the only alternative measures to bring calm to the town is to install Chief to steer the affairs of the area.