Vulcanizers urged to commit themselves to professionalism

A call has been made to the vulcanizers in the country to put behind them, the outmoded style and adopt modern ways in their trade.

In an interview with the Modernghana News, the National Treasurer of the Association of Vulcanizers Ghana (AVG) Mr.Yaw Poku Frimpong who also doubles as the Ashanti Regional Secretary indicated that for some time now, vulcanizing profession is regarded as a less important trade in the country.

He noted that it is against this background that the Association has been reactivated through registration at the Registrar General of Companies to have a full national recognition.

The Regional Secretary who was speaking on behalf of the National Organizer of the Association Mr. Robert Aryetey Tey who is the Managing Director of Aryetey Alliegment Services in Kumasi, said the Executives members of the Association have resolved to revamp the Association.

He hinted that the Association has been registered at the National Road Safety Authority per the National Road Safety Act passed by the Parliament which will be fully functional in 2022.

According to Frimpong, plans are far advanced for the sector to collaborate with certain private and public institutions like the Drivers, Vehicles & Lienced Authority,(D.V. L.A) National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Standard Authority, Ministry of Roads & Transport and Zoomlion on training programs to build the capacity of its members.

He urges non-registered members to register with the association to enable them enjoy the benefits that have been programmed for members.

He said vulcanizers who fail to meet the standard requirements of the association will be flourished out, stressing that a Task Force from the outfit would soon be inaugurated and dispatched.

"We are dedicated and ready to transform the association to enable members have a say in the government to improve upon our performance and hope all members would embrace the efforts of the sector to realize our common dream", Frimpong emphasised.