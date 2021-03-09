ModernGhanalogo

09.03.2021 Headlines

Debate, approve Affirmative Action Bill into law; our mothers need that law — Akufo-Addo tells Parliament

By Jerry Akornor
President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Parliament to immediately debate, approve and pass into law the old-aged Affirmative Action Bill when re-introduced to the floor.

According to him, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo will re-introduce the long-existing bill to Parliament for debate and passage into law. "Our mothers need that law".

Meanwhile, government is set to embark on rehabilitation of access roads and establish two new psychiatric hospitals.

Addressing the legislature today, President Akufo-Addo insists Ghana's economy is in good health despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He indicates that the level of adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols will determine whether or not to fully open Ghana's space for businesses to operate. "Vaccination, protocols will allow us to open up the country."

The emergence of the covid-19 led to closure of Ghanaian borders land and sea and other restrictions to contain, combat and prevent the spread of infectious disease.

Ghana is currently going through vaccination after government received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneka vaccines as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

