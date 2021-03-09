ModernGhanalogo

09.03.2021 General News

First-ever Creative Arts Senior High School nearing completion — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday said the first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School, located at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, is nearing completion.

The President, delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, said government had also upgraded five tourism sites to meet international standards for increased visitation, and created jobs and incomes for the people.

He said the country continued to benefit from the “Year of Return” as it had intensified the engagement with Africans in the diaspora and all persons of African descent more positively.

“This is in areas such as trade and investment co-operation, and skills and knowledge development in what was called “Beyond the Return”.

President Akufo-Addo said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, together with its implementing agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority, were working towards the realisation of the initiative, which would bring even greater spotlight on Ghana.

He said a lot of work had been undertaken in revamping the county's tourist sites, and making them attractive.

President Akufo-Addo said digital revenue collection systems had been installed at the Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Wli Waterfalls.

He said the new Minister, Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, was determined to strengthening the Creative Arts industry and that greater attention would be paid to the sector by government.

---GNA

