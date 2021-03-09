ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.03.2021 Headlines

We’re good managers of economy, protectors of the public purse – Akufo-Addo

We’re good managers of economy, protectors of the public purse – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stating that the New Patriotic Party are good managers of the economy.

Delivering the State of the Nation on Tuesday, March 9, President Akufo-Addo said despite the harsh impact of Covid-19 on the economy his government found the resources to protect all public sector workers.

“My government found the resources to cushion the impact of the pandemic because we are good managers of the economy and we are good protectors of the public purse,” the President said to loud cheers and jeers from both the Majority and Minority in Parliament.

The President also called Members of Parliament to contribute to the vaccination exercise.

“I want to urge members of the house to lend their voices to the ongoing campaign with regards to the vaccination,” Mr Akufo-Addo said, adding “If we are to see the rebirth of our economy, our people must be healthy and not succumb to COVID-19.

“The vaccination campaign is currently ongoing. The target is to vaccinate 20 million and the government is working hard towards that.”

So far a little over two hundred thousand Ghanaians have received their first dozes in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise, the government has announced.

The exercise began exactly a week ago with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Greater Accra region has recorded the highest number of persons vaccinated.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking at a press conference at Peduase Monday disclosed “as of 7th March, a total of over 202,252 persons have been vaccinated. This is the one that has been ticked electronically.”

---starrfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Open your eyes, you’ll see our factories – Akufo-Addo jabs NDC MPs
09.03.2021 | Headlines
SoNA 2021: Gov’t began full absorption of WASSCE registration fees in 2020 – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
SoNA 2021: The whole country will have electricity by end of my 2nd term – Akufo-Addo assures
09.03.2021 | Headlines
SoNA 2021: Your address is silent on LGBT+, poll killings, debt stock – Iddrisu to Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111 will be the biggest investment in healthcare – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
National ID numbers to become TIN, SSNIT numbers – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
National Airline approved– Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
[Full Text] Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address 2021
09.03.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19 vaccination: Gov't to construct 14 treatment centres to manage medical waste
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

SoNA 2021: The whole country will have electricity by end of...
2 hours ago

SoNA 2021: Your address is silent on LGBT+, poll killings, d...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line