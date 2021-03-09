We’re good managers of economy, protectors of the public purse – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stating that the New Patriotic Party are good managers of the economy.

Delivering the State of the Nation on Tuesday, March 9, President Akufo-Addo said despite the harsh impact of Covid-19 on the economy his government found the resources to protect all public sector workers.

“My government found the resources to cushion the impact of the pandemic because we are good managers of the economy and we are good protectors of the public purse,” the President said to loud cheers and jeers from both the Majority and Minority in Parliament.

The President also called Members of Parliament to contribute to the vaccination exercise.

“I want to urge members of the house to lend their voices to the ongoing campaign with regards to the vaccination,” Mr Akufo-Addo said, adding “If we are to see the rebirth of our economy, our people must be healthy and not succumb to COVID-19.

“The vaccination campaign is currently ongoing. The target is to vaccinate 20 million and the government is working hard towards that.”

So far a little over two hundred thousand Ghanaians have received their first dozes in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise, the government has announced.

The exercise began exactly a week ago with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Greater Accra region has recorded the highest number of persons vaccinated.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking at a press conference at Peduase Monday disclosed “as of 7th March, a total of over 202,252 persons have been vaccinated. This is the one that has been ticked electronically.”

