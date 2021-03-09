Akufo-Addo thanks Parliament for approving his ministerial appointees

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to Parliament for approving all his ministerial nominees.

Delivering his first State of the Nation Address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo said the “thorough manner in which my ministers were scrutinised by the Appointments Committee and the approval by the full house of each of the 29 substantive ministers, was for me an indication of the collective determination of both sides of the house, with mutual regard for each other, to work together for the good of the country.”

President Akufo-Addo has already sworn into office 28 of his 30 nominees for the various ministerial portfolios.

They were approved by Parliament last week after the Minority side of the House flagged some of the nominees.

Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to be vetted due to complications from COVID-19 while Ebenezer Kojo Kum was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to ill-health.

Meanwhile, the Ministers of State have promised to work solely in the interest of Ghanaians to ensure massive socio-economic transformation.

They have thus asked for support from citizens to enable them to do so.

Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who spoke on behalf of the new Ministers after their swearing-in ceremony was grateful to the President for the honour done them.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the President and thank him for the confidence reposed in us. We pledge not to let you down and live up to the oaths that we have sworn and discharge our responsibilities to the best of our ability.”

—citinewsroom