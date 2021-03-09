Gov't sustained public sector jobs despite COVID-19 challenges – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Government sustained the jobs of persons working in the public sector despite the economic impact of COVID-19.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, March 9, 2021, the President said the negative effects of the pandemic did not affect public sector workers.

He however lamented that a number of persons lost their jobs in the private sector while others had their salaries slashed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“According to the COVID-19 Business Tracker survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to job losses with many Ghanaian businesses and firms being forced to cut cost by reducing staff hours, cutting wages and in some cases, laying off workers. The government, however, succeeded in protecting the jobs and income of all public sector employees.”

The President said about “770,000 workers had their wages reduced and about 42,000 employees were laid off during the 3-week partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas.”

The financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic led to staff losing their jobs while others were forced to take salary cuts.

A survey by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on the impact of COVID-19 on employment shows that 40 percent of workers experienced pay cuts between March and June 2020.

As a result, the government instituted a Tripartite Technical Committee to come up with modalities for the implementation of a National Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

The President’s State of the Nation Address is to signify the start of his second term, having won the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.

The address is the first of the Eighth Parliament.

—citinewsroom