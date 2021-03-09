ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.03.2021 Headlines

Gov't sustained public sector jobs despite COVID-19 challenges – Akufo-Addo

Gov't sustained public sector jobs despite COVID-19 challenges – Akufo-Addo
Listen to article

Government sustained the jobs of persons working in the public sector despite the economic impact of COVID-19.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, March 9, 2021, the President said the negative effects of the pandemic did not affect public sector workers.

He however lamented that a number of persons lost their jobs in the private sector while others had their salaries slashed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

“According to the COVID-19 Business Tracker survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to job losses with many Ghanaian businesses and firms being forced to cut cost by reducing staff hours, cutting wages and in some cases, laying off workers. The government, however, succeeded in protecting the jobs and income of all public sector employees.”

The President said about “770,000 workers had their wages reduced and about 42,000 employees were laid off during the 3-week partial lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas.”

The financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic led to staff losing their jobs while others were forced to take salary cuts.

A survey by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on the impact of COVID-19 on employment shows that 40 percent of workers experienced pay cuts between March and June 2020.

As a result, the government instituted a Tripartite Technical Committee to come up with modalities for the implementation of a National Unemployment Insurance Scheme.

The President’s State of the Nation Address is to signify the start of his second term, having won the presidential election held on December 7, 2020.

The address is the first of the Eighth Parliament.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
We’re good managers of economy, protectors of the public purse – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111 will be the biggest investment in healthcare – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
National ID numbers to become TIN, SSNIT numbers – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
National Airline approved– Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
[Full Text] Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address 2021
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Gov't will engage Parliament on future of Agyapa deal – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo thanks Parliament for approving his ministerial appointees
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Our massive health projects making Ghana a place for medical excellence, tourism – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Naana Jane takes COVID-19 jab
09.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo thanks Parliament for approving his ministerial a...
2 hours ago

Gov't sustained public sector jobs despite COVID-19 challeng...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line