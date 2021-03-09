Information Ministry holds virtual training for journalists on Covid-19 vaccination roll out

The Health Promotion Division of the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, held a virtual training programme for journalists on the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination exercise.

This comes after government secured covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organisation.

Government has since last week embarked on mass vaccination exercise in parts of the country.

Although a section of the public have taken the jab, there are many others whose minds have been polluted with conspiracy theories.

As part of efforts by the Ministry of Information to sensitize the public and correct the misconceptions, its Health Promotion Division has partnered with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to train journalists on on ways to appeal to Ghanaians through their various platforms to get vaccinated.

During a virtual training on Zoom today, Mrs. Mabel Kissiwah Asafo, a Deputy Director at the Health Promotion Division at the Ghana Health Service stressed that although the vaccination has been successful, the majority of the districts are below 50% of their target.

She said in line with that, there is a lot to do to motivate people to understand the need to take the vaccine.

“We have a lot to do so we all need to partner and then go ahead, talk more, for people to accept the vaccines.

“We should all be advocates and continue to do the work. We are all in it together so that a lot of people will come out to vaccinate,” Mrs. Asafo charged journalists.

Taking his turn to speak on rumour management and response strategies, Mr. Jerry Fiave, also a member of the Health Promotion Division called on journalists to strive to be proactive.

He urge journalists to monitor activities closely and get the needed information to counter false information while investigating sources of rumours to find out the motivation of those spreading them.

“We want you to endeavor to seek firsthand information as you engage your audience. We entreat you to make sure that you verify any questionable information related to vaccines,” he said.

Mr. Fiave continued, “Your reporting should be purely based on facts and not on rumours because if you have only one story out there and it is not verified, believe me, that the damage you can cause in the trust of the vaccination programme can be very dire.”

Speaking at the training, GJA president Mr. Affail Money has advised the media to deny naysayers and anti-Covid-19 vaccine campaigners access to their platforms.

“So far so good but we are not out of the woods yet meaning that the anti-vaccine agents and propagandists are still going around and their horses go far.

“So I will urge the media community not to give airtime or media space to people who will pollute the minds of their compatriots against the vaccines,” the GJA president told journalists.

As the vaccination is expected to continue throughout the year with the government working on securing more vaccines, journalists have been charged to preach the benefits of the vaccination exercise and ensure they always give accurate and timely information to the public.

As of the morning of today, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed that a total of 202,052 Ghanaians have received the Covid-19 jab.

The number includes 101,136 males and 100,916 females.