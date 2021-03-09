Ashanti region: Fake Agro-Chemicals dealer jailed 5 years

Listen to article

The Presiding Judge of Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atiwa Nwabiagya South Municipal of the Ashanti Region, His Lordship Michael Johnson Abbey, has sentenced a 45-year-old man to five (5) years imprisonment with hard labour for producing and selling fake agrochemicals.

Addressing the court, the Prosecutor, DSP Sylvanu Dalmeida of the I/C Legal & Prosecution Unit, Nkawie, said the accused, Atta Kwadwo, has been producing and selling fake chemicals called AF Confidence Insecticide a product of a company called the New Okaff Industries Limited to Ghanaians at Kumasi Kejetia in the. Ashanti Region.

According to the Prosecutor, on 14th October 2020 (Wednesday) the accused was brought to court for selling the fake version of the said product to cocoa farmers in and out of the Ashanti Region.

Briefing the court, a witness of the case who comes from the Western Region, Issifu Ibrahim, alerted the managers of the company that he has purchased six gallons of their product pegging at Gh.900.00 from a shop at Kejetia in December 2019 but the product has failed to perform as expected.

DSP Dalmeida stated that the Abuakwa Police Command upon investigations apprehended the accused at his shop where three cartons of the purported chemicals were found.

"Samples were taken to the Ghana Standards Authority in Accra for testing and reports revealed that they were fake because they contained between 59.7 to 270.4 Bifenthrin substance which is hazardous," he stated.

The accused who pleaded guilty and begged for clemency was charged by the court with false description on goods, forging a trademark, sake of drugs and substance, selling unregistered chemicals, labeling, packaging, and selling a chemical for which standard is not approved.