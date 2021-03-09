Accommodate us as we advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations---NCCE urges Ghanaians

Listen to article

The Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for Ahafo, Eric Adu, has called on Ghanaians to be accommodative as NCCE begins COVID - 19 vaccination advocacy especially in regions where the exercise has not commenced.

He said this when his outfit embarked on COVID - 19 vaccination education for a number of fashion designers, bakers, dressmakers, tailors among others as the region awaits to take off the vaccination exercise as programmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to him, the staff of NCCE has been trained to brief Ghanaians on all issues related to the vaccine which is one of the preventive measures to stop the widespread of the virus so residents must warmly receive them as advocacy has kicked start at all the assemblies.

He disclosed that most at times people do not pay attention to them (NCCE) on issues of relevance and it is a worrying situation that needs to be curbed. To him, it is time residents desist from such attitude which is an obstacle to the progress of the country.

" The verbal attacks we receive in the act of exercising our mandate is mind-blowing and it can't continue if we wish well for Ghana " he stated.

The Regional Director said the exercise they are embarking on will help clear all the misconceptions people have concerning the vaccine so therefore they should warmly accept the NCCE and other mandated institutions handling COVID-related issues.

The Proprietress of Cake Walk Institute, Madam Gyemfuah Sikapa, applauded NCCE for embarking on such relevant exercise to help bring the widespread of the virus to a close.

According to her she confidently believes that the exercise will play a major role to push most people of the region to undertake the vaccination.

She, therefore, appealed passionately to the heads of the various assemblies in the region and Ghana as a whole to reintroduce the campaign where veronica buckets were so visible for frequent hand washing which is key in fighting the virus.

Some of the beneficiaries hinted that now they are ready for the vaccination because the NCCE is able to explain the nitty-gritty of the vaccine and their questions have been answered as well.