Naana Jane takes COVID-19 jab

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has taken her COVID-19 jab.

She was vaccinated at the Police Hospital today, Tuesday, March 9.

“I took my Covid-19 shot earlier today in line with the global fight to overcome the virus. I thank the professional staff at the Police Hospital who took me through the procedure and urge everyone to responsibly observe the protocols, whether you have taken the vaccine or not. Together we shall triumph over this disease, as we have dealt with other issues,” the former Education minister posted on Facebook after vaccination.

