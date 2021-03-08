ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2021 Social News

Aside fighting officials fighting corruption, tell me what Akufo-Addo has done better than Mahama? — A Plus

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Social media commentator and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, known popularly as A-Plus has chided President Akufo-Addo handling of the power sector.

His comment follows the recent intermittent power supply experienced across the country.

"John Mahama is the worse president ever." Granted! Apart from speaking English, and fighting anyone who fights corrupt officials in his government, tell me one thing Nana Addo has done better than John Mahama?" he quizzes.

According to him, there is also water shortage in some parts of Accra yet Ghanaians are quiet and taken it as normal otherwise the former President John Dramani Mahama's erra.

"Do you know that apart from the current nationwide dumsor we experience, so many communities in Accra have been without water for many months yet everybody is quiet? That's the kind of love and patience Ghanaians have for this NPP government. When you talk his people will come and ask you if Nana Addo works at Ghana Water Company. When you were criticising John Mahama he was a plumber right?", he quizzes.

Read full post below:

