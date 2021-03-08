General Manager of EPCG Schools salutes women

Listen to article

Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, the General Manager of EPCG schools salutes Ghanaian women as today marks International Women's Day.

Below is her full statement

Today marks a very important day across the globe. International Women's Day, is a day of recognition and celebration of women globally.

It is a day of the year that recognises the great values that women bring to individual communities and collectively to the world at large as well as depicts the incredible struggles of women who have paved the way for others.

The fact remains that as we build our homes we build our country. When the home lacks true value system, it leads to discontent, affecting friendliness, loving atmosphere that every child would need to grow and develop responsibly. Obviously, the nation's societal value system will be negatively impacted.

So, it is important to understand the role of the woman in all these. Again, the woman is at the centre of home building requires some skills and knowledge, that is why the education of a woman is very important and non-negotiable.

In the 21 Century, it is refreshing to note that more and more women are taking up leadership in all spheres of life. For example in Ghana we have had women leading the legislature, judiciary, electoral commission, Minister of State Institutions etc.

It is therefore equally important to recognise women on the world stage. Few examples, like the political leadership in Germany, IMF, and recently WTO. Even in the male-dominated vocations, women have risen to the occasion.

However, societal challenges are still preventing the majority of women to develop to their full potentials. It is important to recognize some dehumanizing practices women have suffered particularly on the African Continent. For example, female genital mutilation, child marriage, rape, child labour.

In all these the girl child is most affected. The woman on the other hand would have to endure persecution on different fronts in her career development.

For instance, when a woman is seen to be assertive, she is referred to as disrespectful per societal standards, a single woman is referred to as a prostitute, widows and aged are tagged as witches.

In certain communities they are ostracized, to some extent, they are abused, lynched, etc.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day is *'Choose to Challenge'* Despite the struggle women of all nation's particularly Ghana, they are encouraged to defy all the odds to positively choose to challenge to status quo.

In congratulating women on this special day, women are strongly advised to be the focus and keep their eyes on the ball and keep faith with God in all the their endeavours.