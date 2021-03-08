ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2021 General News

ACEP, NAGRAT point out expectations of Akufo-Addo's State of Nation Address

Two groups have outlined some areas that they expect President Akufo-Addo to touch on in his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

While the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) wants the President to speak on the way forward for the free SHS policy, the African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) has asked the President to highlight how the government intends to settle debts owed the Independent Power Producers in the face of erratic power supply.

“Yesterday, the entire country went on a blackout. It highlights the issue we have been raising for some time now – the lack of investment in the transmission and distribution side of electricity. If we do not tackle this emerging problem, we will get a situation where it would be difficult to manage the situation. We want to see how the government intends to support GRIDCO,” the Executive Director for ACEP, Ben Boakye said.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution which mandates the President to present to Parliament the address at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament.

It will be an overview of plans for his second term in office having won the 2020 general elections.

It is expected to cover areas of national development including, security, economy, agriculture, environment, education and particularly health due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country's vaccination exercise.

The President of NAGRAT, Mr. Carbounu indicated that the President’s address should among others discuss a possible review of the free SHS policy.

“I will expect that we review the free SHS policy and get the situational reality report and also to see how we can improve the system as it is, especially in the area of the provision of items and availability of the relevant items for school. I would also want the President to disclose whether resources for the school are coming instantaneously and whether it is adequate to satisfy the needs of the various schools.”

