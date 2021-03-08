IWD: Direct resources towards the development of women – Naana Opoku-Agyeman to gov't

Listen to article

The running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in 2020 Presidential election, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman has charged policymakers to channel more resources into the empowerment of women to help the development of the country.

According to her, celebrating International Women's Day right after Independence Day allows us as a country to connect the profile and welfare of women with nation-building.

“Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channeled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors,” Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman said in a statement today.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day on the Theme ''Women in Leadership Achieving Equal Future in a COVID-19 World'', the former Education Minister wants governments and policy planners to prioritize the needs of women to make the nation great and strong.

Find below the full release from Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman:

Read the full statement below

Celebrating International Women's Day right after Independence Day allows us to connect the profile and welfare of women with nation-building, and I acknowledge all women from our various sectors such as mining, security, and agriculture through health, education, and industry to homes, offices, markets, beaches and many others for making tremendous contributions to our national life.

One effective way of developing a nation is to direct resources toward the development of women.

Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channeled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors.

Again, women run the informal financial sector through the various markets spread across the country – receiving resources ensures that our economy will necessarily advance. A focus on improving the wellbeing of women translates into advancing toward a successful nation.

We choose to challenge all funders, policymakers, and planners, and all governments to prioritize the needs of women, considering the positive rippling effect that this focus will have on true sustained national development. This is a powerful way to make our nation great and strong.