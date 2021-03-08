ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.03.2021 Headlines

You've given Ghana a perfect gift to celebrate Independence Day — Bawumia to Black Satellites

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the Black Satellites, the national Under-20 men's soccer team for their title-winning feat at the just-ended U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament.

In a Tweet, Dr Bawumia wrote, "Congratulations to the Black Satellites of Ghana for winning the 2021 Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

"You have given Ghana a perfect gift to commemorate our Independence Day".

The Black Satellites on Saturday, March 6, won the coveted cup at the U-20 AFCON tournament in Mauritania, when Ghana was marking her 64th independence Anniversary by beating Uganda 2-0.

A brace by Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed a fourth continental title for Ghana.

In the individual awards, Ghana's Goalkeeper- Danlad Ibrahim, won the Best Goalkeeper Award, and Abdul Issahaku Fatawu, was named the Best Player of the Tournament.

The team and the technical staff arrived on Sunday, March 7, at the Air force Base, Burma Camp, via a military aircraft.

President Akufo-Addo has already congratulated them and expected to host them at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 64th Independence Day anniversary speech
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Our survival depends on an empowered woman – Mahama on International Women’s Day
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Assets declaration: CHRAJ dismisses ASEPA's claim, clears Justice Pwamang
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Empower women to contribute more to national dev't – Naana Jane to gov't
08.03.2021 | Headlines
2020 Election Petition: Nana Kay hails Akoto Ampaw
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Prez Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address tomorrow
08.03.2021 | Headlines
Dumsor hit Ghana
07.03.2021 | Headlines
You’ve made Ghana proud – Akufo-Addo eulogises AFCON-winning Black Satellites
07.03.2021 | Headlines
Angolan Ambassador Da Silva Cunha wishes Ghana a happy 64th Independence Anniversary
07.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Over 200,000 vaccinated in 6 days
2 hours ago

Designer of Ghana flag deserves a befitting monument – Anum ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line