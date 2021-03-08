ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2021

Consider the positive rippling effect of women empowerment – Jane Naana tells government

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has urged the government of Ghana to commit resources towards the development of women in the country.

As part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, the professor says she acknowledges “all women from our various sectors such as mining, security, and agriculture through health, education, and industry to homes, offices, markets, beaches and many others for making tremendous contributions to our national life”.

She argues that the most effective way of developing the country is channelling resources towards the development of women who are mostly the principal agents of primary education and health.

The former education minister has challenged the government, policymakers and funders to prioritize women’s needs because investing in women will in the long run have a positive impact on the growth and progress of the country.

Read the full statement below

One effective way of developing a nation is to direct resources toward the development of women.

Apart from the fact that women form the majority of our population, women connect directly with other aspects of development. For example, because women tend to be the principal agents of primary education and primary healthcare, money channelled into the welfare of women will mean better education and health sectors.

Again, women run the informal financial sector through the various markets spread across the country – receiving resources ensures that our economy will necessarily advance. A focus on improving the wellbeing of women translates into advancing toward a successful nation.

We choose to challenge all funders, policymakers, and planners, and all governments to prioritize the needs of women, considering the positive rippling effect that this focus will have on true sustained national development. This is a powerful way to make our nation great and strong

