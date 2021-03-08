No Fears in Covid-19 Vaccine, Just like others---Health Director allays fears

District Health Director for Offinso North in the Ashanti region Mr. Richard Avagu is entreating Ghanaians to shun the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and embrace it for safety sake.

This comes on the back of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination as it begins in the Ashanti region.

Mr. Avagu told S.K De Broadcaster on the Cruz FM Kokrokoo morning show annex that the COVID-19 vaccine like any other vaccine ever used in preventing diseases such as vaccines for yellow fever, tuberculosis, measles, polio, etc is harmless as speculated mischievously.

He stressed the need to welcome the drug when it arrives at every destination in order to defeat the disease.

He added that it is still necessary to keep observing the safety protocols whilst vaccinating to ensure complete eradication of the deadly pandemic.

According to the director, 14 suspected cases have been recorded in the Offinso north district this year with only 1 testing positive while 13 tested negative to the disease.

He said the positive case has fully recovered leaving zero 0 active cases as of now in the district, thereby appealing to residents to keep observing all the protocols as well as accepting the vaccines in good faith to maintain a covid-free environment.

‘’We sent 14 testing results and when it came back, 13 tested negative, only 1 confirmed positive’’ But that one is fully recovered, going about his normal duties and so we have no active case now’’, Richard Avagu explained

Offinso North and others according to him will receive their share after the most affected areas referred to as ‘epic’ centers are served in the Ashanti region and would target first the health professionals, security services, public servants, and the likes.

