08.03.2021 Health

Ghana's active Covid-19 cases drop to 4,866; death toll now 647

Ghana's active Covid-19 cases have reduced significantly to 4,866.

The death toll is now 647.

Some 373 new cases have been recorded.

This pushes the country’s total case count to 86,465 with a total of 80,952 recoveries.

At the Kotoka International Airport, out of the 175, 894 tests done since September 2020, 1,250 confirmed positive of which 1,122 have recovered.

At least 66 persons have their cases classified as severe while 24 remain critical with none on a ventilator.

