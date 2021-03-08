ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2021

Akufo-Addo meets cabinet over agenda for 2021

President Akufo-Addo has met his cabinet ministers to discuss the government’s agenda for 2021, Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also MP for Ofoase Ayirebi added that the agenda discussed will reflect in the state of the nation address to be delivered by the president on Tuesday and also the budget statement to be presented on Friday.

In a tweet, he said “After swearing-in Ministers on Friday Night, @NAkufoAddo on Saturday commenced a 3 day cabinet session with them to agree on the Govt’s agenda for 2021.

“This will reflect in the #GHSONA21 on Tuesday and the budget on Friday. Godspeed to the team.”

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
