Don’t PANIC, Get VACCINATED! COVID-19 Vaccine here to save—Dr. Chidi

Lead Physician at the City Hospital Limited Kumasi, Dr. Aniemena-George Chidi, has urged Ghanaians to continue to avail themselves for vaccination against the deadly Coronavirus as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

Ghana has undertaken a COVAX vaccine roll-out plan put together to inoculate over 20 million of the population. This phase which is the first is targeting persons ‘most at risk and frontline State officials’.

This group includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

According to him, the COVID-19 Vaccine has come as a timely intervention to save lives by boosting human immunity and preventing the virus.

“I would like to commend all those who have vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccine roll out starting from our President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Asantehene Otumfuo, Chief Imam among others who led the charge to prove that the vaccine is safe. I want to tell Ghanaians not to panic,” Dr. Chidi stated.

He said without any doubt that this has demonstrated leadership by example indeed and boosted the confidence Ghanaians have in the Vaccination programme.

He went on to add that “Other members of the public have also vaccinated, let’s get vaccinated against this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Chidi also commended Ghana’s Ministry of Health and all health workers who have volunteered to help administer the vaccines across the length and breadth of the 16 regions of Ghana.

He further indicated that ever since Ghana took delivery of Vaccines, there has been some glimmer of hope for Ghanaians that the virus would definitely be brought under control.

Background

Ghana has launched a vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus disease days after taking delivery of the historic first shipment of the COVAX vaccines.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo received the first shots of the vaccine.

Nana Akufo-Addo cautioned that until his team was satisfied that the virus had been defeated, all currently public health protocols would still be in place even with the availability of vaccines.