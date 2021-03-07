ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2021

Dumsor hit Ghana

Power outage popuarly referred to as 'Dumsor' has been experienced nationwide, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed.

According to GRIDCo, at about 2:10pm on Sunday, March 7, 2021, a challenge in the power system led to a total system shutdown.

“This led to an interruption in power supply to all parts of the country,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

It added that “the Technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) in the country.”

In Accra, areas like Spintex, Adenta, Madina, East Legon, among others suffered the blackout.

—DGN online

