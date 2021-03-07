System collapse causes nationwide blackout — GRIDCo

ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2021 Social News

A challenge in the Ghana Grid Company’s (GRIDCo) power system has led to a total power outage nationwide.

It has assured that power will be restored soon.

“The technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

Ghanaians nationwide had been complaining about the power cuts and questioning if load shedding, also known as dumsor, had returned.

Read the full statement below

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public that, at approximately 2:10 pm on Sunday, March 7, 2021, a challenge in the power system led to a total system shutdown. This led to an interruption in power supply to all parts of the country.

The technical team is currently working to restore power supply to all Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country.

GRIDCo is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown and will update the relevant stakeholders in due course.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

—citinewsroom

