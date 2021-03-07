ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2021

Angolan Ambassador Da Silva Cunha wishes Ghana a happy 64th Independence Anniversary

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Angolan Ambassador Da Silva Cunha wishes Ghana a happy 64th Independence Anniversary
2 HOURS AGO

H.E. Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha, the Angolan Ambassador to Ghana has wished every Ghanaian a happy independence celebration.

Ghana gained independence on 6th March 1957.

In a special release at 7.49 am, on 6th March 2021, the diplomat said "we wish happiness, prosperity, and development to the people of Ghana’’.

Ambassador Augusto's tenure of diplomacy has seen the improvement of Ghana-Angola relations, notable, the presence of Angola’s Vice President, H.E. Bornito De Sousa Baltazar Diogo in Ghana for the inaugural occasion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Parliament House in Accra on January 7, 2021

Mr. Augusto Da Silva Cunha's existential campaign for peace and unity represents his awesome legacy titled ‘’Promoting Peace, The Angolan Way’’, which calls for African countries to pick a special day to celebrate peace just like every 4th April in the Republic of Angola.

