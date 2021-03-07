ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2021

Herbert Mensah leads over fifty Ghana Rugby officials for covid-19 vaccination

Over fifty (50) officials from the Ghana Rugby Football Union have taken the Coronavirus vaccine on Thursday in Accra.

The group took the vaccine publicly at Nima, a suburb in Accra.

They were led by renowned sports administrator Herbert Mensah who happens to be their President and Board Chairman.

Speaking to the media, Herbert Mensah called on Ghanaians to take the jab and avoid the unnecessary conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

Already, former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a dosage of the coronavirus vaccines which arrived in Ghana on last Wednesday.

He took the jabs on Tuesday at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Same exercise was done for his wife Lordina Mahama publicly at the same hospital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo were the first to take the jab at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra followed by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Other personalities like the overlord of the Asante Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the chairman of the Church of Pentecost, actress Yvonne Nelson have all taken the jab.

They took the jabs publicly to boost the public confidence in the new vaccine procured for the citizens…

