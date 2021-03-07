Ghana@64: Parade held at Flagstaff House

Ghana marked 64 years of Independence today, March 6.

This year’s celebration took place at the Jubilee House without the usual national parade of school children, security agencies, and other parastatal organizations, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national event barely lasted an hour and saw President Akufo-Addo address the nation.

According to the President, the biggest challenge confronting the country is to be able to put the nation on the path of sustained progress and enhanced the wellbeing of every Ghanaian.

“It’s taking quite sometime for us to get there, but I believe there is far more self-confidence among us Ghanaians today than has been since the early days of self-governance that we can make it if we work at it,” he said in an address to the nation.

---kasapafm