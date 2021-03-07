ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2021

Angola Ambassador wishes Ghana a happy 64th anniversary

H.E. Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha,the Angola Ambassador to Ghana [Middle]
H.E. Admiral Augusto Da Silva Cunha, the Angola Ambassador to Ghana has wished every Ghanaian a happy independence celebration.

In a special release today 6th March, 2021, the diplomat said, "we wish happiness, prosperity and development to the people of Ghana’.’

Ambassador Augusto's tenure of diplomacy has seen the improvement of Ghana-Angola relations, notable, the presence of Angola’s Vice President, H.E. Bornito De Sousa Baltazar Diogo in Ghana for the inaugural occasion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Parliament House in Accra on January 7, 2021.

Mr Augusto Da Silva Cunha's existential campaign for peace and unity represents his awesome legacy titled ‘’Promoting Peace, The Angolan way’’, which calls for African countries to pick a special day to celebrate peace just like every 4th April in the Republic of Angola.

