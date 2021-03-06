ModernGhanalogo

06.03.2021 Health

Buhari, Osinbajo take first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Jabs

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, have received the first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria ahead of mass vaccination.

They were vaccinated at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Mr Buhari was injected by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaib Rafindadi Sanusi.

The Vice President was injected by Dr Nicholas Odifre, his personal physician.

Speaking after he received the vaccine, Mr Buhari said “I have received my first jab and I wish to recommend it to all eligible Nigerians to do same so that we can be protected from the virus.”

On March 2, 2021, Nigeria received about 3.5 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

---DGN online

