Nungua: JHS student who led attack on teacher caged

Listen to article

An Accra Juvenile Court has remanded into police custody a 17-year-old student of the Nungua Krowor 2 Junior High School in the Greater Accra Region who allegedly led an attack on his teacher.

The student led 15 other men from Nungua to beat up the maths teacher on February 22, 2021.

The teacher sustained a head wound and was soaked in blood when he reported the incident to the police.

The student was arraigned before the Accra juvenile court on 4th March 2021 and was remanded in Police Custody to reappear before the court on 18th March 2021.

Police are still trying to apprehend his accomplices.

---citinewsroom