A Song for INDEPENDENCE

Petrifying

Living in the Land of Scary

Lived Three scores and counting another decade

Over land of darkness and tiredness

Impossibilities of Possible

Greed and Splendor in the midst of Murk and Poverty

Talk Rattle On; Blather Blither

Complain Grumble Moan Bleat

Agonise Fret Fuss Brood

Weep Whimper Whine Lament

Sorrow Dejection Depression Misery

A Land whopping in Plastic Rubbish

Nothing Materializes

Mitigation of Injustice by a Few

Charitable or Not, Desolation still remains

Dedicated people, Yeah We hear

Injustice, Inequality, Iniquity Unethicality

Ignorance Incomprehension

Why do well-meaning charitable people vote for Injustice

Why the sacrifices if not for general good

We don’t have to sit on our Oasis

Nothing achievable Doing Nothing

Something achievable Doing Existent

Get up Grow up

Moan No more

Time for Action

Today and Not Tomorrow

To Overcome

The Cause of Perfection

In the only WORLD we have

To Mobilise More than Ever

As a Class of Industrious People

Committed to the General Good

Yeah that was NKRUMAH’S Independence

The Shine Must Not Die

Let leave Together For Tomorrow

Die a Little That Others Might Live

That is the Cause of Unity of Purpose

Salvation beyond Domination

Equality and Justice

For All Homo Sapiens

That have come a Long Way

Over Billions of Years

Only Way of Success

SURELY WE MUST REACH THERE

By Nyeya Yen (A Native Son)