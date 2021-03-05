ModernGhanalogo

05.03.2021

A/R: About 10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 – Health officials

2 HOURS AGO

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region say the turnout for the COVID-19 vaccination exercise has been satisfactory.

The Regional Health Directorate indicates that out of the 150,000 vaccines the region received, it has so far inoculated about 10,000 people.

It has also received complaints of mild general body pains and fever from some persons who took the jab.

But the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, who spoke to journalists, allayed fears of the adverse effects with the vaccination.

“The participation has been really good. The side effects we were expecting has been very minimal. The adverse effects are normal with any vaccination but are very transient. The patronage has been very good. As of now, close to 10,000 people have been vaccinated within this short time.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei Mensah, who took the jab, urged residents to accept the vaccines.

“We have been receiving vaccination in the past, and it has not had any negative effects on us, and I am sure this one is to protect and build our system. It is better we all protect ourselves and prevent the virus. I urge all in Ashanti Region and Kumasi, in general, to go out and get the vaccine”, he said.

—citinewsroom

