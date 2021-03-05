ModernGhanalogo

05.03.2021 Social News

Kokomlemle: Woman found dead in hotel room

A woman in her mid-thirties has been found dead at Nana Gyimah Hotel located at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

According to the hotel’s management, a man booked a room on Monday, March 1, 2021, and had a female visitor.

The client left the next day and did not return.

On March 3, management broke into the room and found the woman visitor dead on the bed.

Following a formal complaint, the police proceeded to the scene of the crime and found the deceased without any form of identification.

The body was inspected and wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement seen on the face.

Police reports further stated that the management of the hotel had poor record keeping.

They failed to record details of their clients in the book even though they had one for that purpose.

The hotel did not also have CCTV coverage that could have helped investigations.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of deceased as investigations continue.

---citinewsroom

