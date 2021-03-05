Kokomlemle: Woman found dead in hotel room

Listen to article

A woman in her mid-thirties has been found dead at Nana Gyimah Hotel located at Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra.

According to the hotel’s management, a man booked a room on Monday, March 1, 2021, and had a female visitor.

The client left the next day and did not return.

On March 3, management broke into the room and found the woman visitor dead on the bed.

Following a formal complaint, the police proceeded to the scene of the crime and found the deceased without any form of identification.

The body was inspected and wounds suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement seen on the face.

Police reports further stated that the management of the hotel had poor record keeping.

They failed to record details of their clients in the book even though they had one for that purpose.

The hotel did not also have CCTV coverage that could have helped investigations.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of deceased as investigations continue.

“Management of the hotel had poor record keeping. They failed to write details of their clients in the book even though they had one for that purpose. The hotel did not also have a CCTV coverage that would have helped investigations. However, investigations have commenced and Crime scene experts were invited to visit the scene. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased as investigations continue,” police said in a statement.

---citinewsroom