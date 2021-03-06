ModernGhanalogo

Sad News: 17-year-old boy found dead in a pit at Apowa-Takoradi

By Abraham Nketsiah
According to a report reaching our news desk earlier on March 4, 2021, a young boy who was identified only as Matthew has been found dead in an abandoned pit at Apowa, a suburb of Takoradi.

It was reported that the young boy got missing for days and all efforts to trace his whereabout proved futile but upon a thorough search in the neighbourhood, they found his body in an abandoned pit.

The late Matthew was a JHS 1 student of Apowa Methodist School in the Ahanta West District.

People suspect murder.

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

