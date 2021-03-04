Our leaders should swear with eggs that they’re against LGBT – Kwaku Bonsam

Popular traditional priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam believes that to bring an end to the discussion concerning the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) in the country, some leaders should be forced to swear to their deities with eggs if they truly against the practice.

Speaking on OKAY FM, Kwaku Bonsam said some leaders especially Members of Parliament allegedly support the ”ungodly act but are pretending in the public space.”

He added that swearing with eggs would be the best to know those pushing the LGBTQI agenda secretly.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam expressed disdain about the practice, saying “just as happened with Sodom and Gomorrah, Ghana will also go up in flames if we should accept this.

“Many of our Members of Parliament(MPs) publicly are talking against the practice but inner them, they support it so for us to bring finalization to it, lets allow them to swear with eggs. They pretend not to support but they do. If not so, there won’t be an end to this matter,” he told Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of ‘Best Entertainment Show.

The recent opening and subsequent closure of an LGBTQI office in Ashongman in Accra generated public conversations.

While some say the practice when allowed will serve interests that are abhorrent to the culture and values of the Ghanaian people, others have insisted that the rights of LGBTQIs must be protected like anyone else.

Many religious bodies, Parliamentarians, Ministers-Designates, human right advocates, supporters of the movement and other relevant stakeholders, in particular, have all waded into the debate for the legalization or criminalization of homosexuality in Ghana

However on the same show, experienced filmmaker Socrate Safo says radio and television stations should stop discussing the practice to make the issue irrelevant.

“For me, I think we should stop discussing this issue. It’s becoming a continuous agenda of some persons whether discussed in a positive or negative way, they just want that to stay relevant. It’s an awareness they are creating. It’s silence that kills a campaign."