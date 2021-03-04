You're unworthy for consideration, blame yourselves for abandoning your post at EC's strongroom – SC to Kpessa-Whyte, Mettle-Nunoo

The justices of the Supreme Court have told witnesses of Mr John Dramani Mahama in the election petition, Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo and Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte to blame themselves for abandoning their post at the strong room of the Electoral Commission during the final collation of the election results if their claims are to be believed.

The justices noted that the duo are unworthy of consideration whatsoever because their testimonies were of no relevance to the said issues set out for determination.

During proceedings, the two witnesses told the court that they were sent by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) to Mr Mahama at the time of the collation of the final results in the strong room. In their absence, the results were then announced.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, March 4 the court said “…Notwithstanding all these allegations of misunderstandings with the chair of the 1st respondent in the strong room and the fact that they were absent during the declaration, they did not give any indication as to how these happenings in their absence affected the final results announced by the 1st Respondent.

“Having signed or certified these forms, the witnesses, particularly PW 3 cannot turn round to talk about irregularities in the forms.

“The testimonies would have carried some little weight if the purpose of the petition was to change entries made on the collation forms or summary sheets but that is not the case.

“Their testimonies were therefore of no relevance to the said issues set out for determination and so we find them unworthy for consideration whatsoever.

“In fact, regarding the testimonies of PW2 and PW3 , if their evidence is to be believed then they had to blame themselves for abandoning their post at the national collation centre at the time the verification and certification of the results were ongoing and PW3 had then verified and certified the regional collation results out of the 16.”

---3news.com