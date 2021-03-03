You're retired; thanks for your service – Akufo-Addo goodbyes Domelevo

President Akufo-Addo says his office believes that the embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo is retired hence cannot remain in office.

He has therefore expressed appreciation to him for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced.

In a letter dated March 3, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo, through his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante said, “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199(1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”

“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”

—Citinewsroom