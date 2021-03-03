I Believe Ghana
I believe Ghana is made for the best for humanity
We shall surely soar higher and higher till eternity
Yes, I believe this nation has and will sail through
I believe we need to weld together our efforts
Such as no man can stand or dismiss the courts
I believe smiling at a northerner is the miracle
Or a joke with a southerner builds a pinnacle
Work with the westerner, and have fun
A hand in hand with an easterner drops gun
You can call this an optimist creed
Or better still, a promising seed
Fighting with one another is the greatest obstacle
I believe when we look into our eyes and say
‘’we are one and all, fighting till that great day’’
Certainly fortune can never hide her grace from us
I believe we need to board oneness, that omnibus
I believe we are getting there
And this is not wishful thinking
Do you know what we have?
Gold, diamond, manganese and oil
Cocoa, cotton, cashew and soil
I believe that good captain to steer the rudder
Lives just closer than we ever thought
Me, I strongly believe no one can fight our battles
If we run from everyone including the beetles
I believe we can make everything in Ghana doubles
Never think by trying, we are calling forth troubles
Has some one believed?
Yes, I believe the walk to the Promised Land
Goes through wild and wilderness, even the hot sand
I believe destinies ignite if we shovel greediness
Let’s do it the ant’s way, bit and bit in summer
Not as the clubman may, just sit and hammer
I believe there are more roads to travel
Which when discovered, many like you will marvel
Pick your tool, weapon or your cool
Face the future, today and tomorrow, make do
I believe it’s a promise and a great pledge like ado
Never relax in the joys of rivers, the big ocean lies here
And Ghana has more successes than ever
I just believe we will get out soon
We can’t stay only enjoying the moon
I believe we must work the heat of the sun as well
And one day, like the long awaited closing bell
Ghana can jump out and say we are the gateway
And announce that a great change is here today.
I believe with confidence, our memories will not fail
Tomorrow when we want to recall that great bail
I believe the young we are cultivating
Will grow so beautiful and motivating
I believe, the globe shall fall on us for leadership
So let’s water and cater
Not long ago, I received a letter
This said Ghana is too late for anything better
I burnt that letter, I threw it into flames
Remember, we are not building on
Some one’s glow but on our own blow
We are sent to make it better either today
Or more glitter tomorrow or in that day
I took a good look at the letter, and shouted
To my soul’’ only believe’’
And sure, I believe a transformation is sweeping
After this, our minds will see a renewal
I believe orthodox attitudes are picking a revival
And a new doctrine is underway coming to save us
I believe the doctrine of humility, and diligence
The doctrine of selflessness, and indulgence
I believe with the doctrine of courage and confidence
Plus the doctrine of political suffrage and providence
We will be at rest soon
I believe the culture of honesty and loyalty can sell
Greed, pilferage and corruption has never paid well
Not even theft and extortion can any mouth tell
I believe when we stop deceiving ourselves
Thinking we are smart and cheating the shelves
I strongly believe, when justice becomes a friend to all
Realities will make the noise
I believe workers must be given fair and equitable wages
If the toil of one becomes the spoil of another,
Then have we suffered for nothing
I believe taxation is a two way responsibility,
One must pay and another must utilize a good duty
I believe we will build a GDP that is note worthy
And standard of living that saves more money
I believe Ghana will be a model economy to the world
This I believe.
Writer: Ntim Gyakari