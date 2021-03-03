ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
03.03.2021 General News

UK appoints Harriet Clare Thompson as new High Commissioner to Ghana
Harriet Clare Thompson has been appointed British High Commissioner to Ghana and Non-resident British High Commissioner to the Republic of Benin.

Ms. Thompson will be replacing Iain Walker who has been serving in such capacity since 2017.

She will take up her appointment during Summer 2021.

She previously served as the Head of Mission and Deputy to the British High Commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria from 2019 to 2020.

Ms. Thompson was also the Deputy Head of Mission and Deputy to the British High Commissioner in Abuja, Nigeria from 2016 to 2019.

Harriet Thompson will be the 20th British High Commissioner to Ghana.

The High Commissioner is the UK government's representative in a Commonwealth nation.

They are responsible for the direction and work of the High Commission and its Deputy High Commissions or Consulates, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services.

