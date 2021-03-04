C/R: Dr. Minta Nyarku supports Elmina Fire Service Station

The art of giving is an inherent trait and normally politicians give to their constituents or to persons who would in return vote for them. But, on this occasion a politician has decided to stretch his hand of kindness to persons not within his constituency.

The Cape Coast North National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku who is popularly known as Ragga has extended his kind gesture by donating some items to the Elmina Fire Service Station at Elmina in the Komenda, Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) constituency.

The items included 32 wellington boots, 100 face shields and 500 Ghana cedis cash to motivate them to give up their best in this difficult Covid-19 pandemic era.

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku in presenting the items said, two of his friends who are Fire Service Officers led by Station Officer Ebenezer Classpeter made a personal appeal to him, but he decided to give them a surprise by donating some items to the service.

"These are difficult times and government cannot do it alone and it was incumbent on all well-meaning citizens to contribute their widow's mite to support government agencies who needed some assistance".

Upon receiving the items, DO3 Quansah, the Officer of the station said, he is overwhelmed by the fact that an MP for Cape Coast North Constituency could extend such assistance to them in the KEEA constituency.

He said he was aware Dr. Minta Nyarku had done similar donations to the University of Cape Coast Fire Station, as well as the Fire Service Regional Headquarters at Pedu. "I'm also aware you have donated an air condition, wellington boots, face shields and some amount of money to the Regional Head Office as well."

Mr Quansah was quick to add that, "Our fire car has not been working for over eight months. That is the challenge we have and I'm pleading for more support through Parliament."

In attendance were the Deputy Fire Officer and several other officials.