GJA urges media to ensure professional coverage of election petition verdict tomorrow

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has admonished its members to exude professionalism in their reportage on the verdict of the Supreme Court in the election petition case.

Addressing the press ahead of the verdict tomorrow, President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney, called for non-sensational and non-partisan reportage.

“We are praying that there will be nothing [tragic] about tomorrow's coverage of the judgement of the Supreme Court case. We want you to enhance the coverage of the hearings.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association wants people to stop inciting the media against the Judicial Service.

This follows the recent release from the Judicial Service requesting the media to pull down stories that convey hateful reportage against the Judiciary.

Also speaking at the presser, the Executive Secretary of GIBA Gloria Hiadzi asked for a cordial relationship between the media and judiciary for nation-building.

“Let us not see each other as people from distant poles but rather work together to achieve a common end,” she said

He further urged journalists to “reduce the excesses that have sometimes characterised our reportage.”

The Supreme Court will tomorrow deliver its judgement on the election petition that has lasted for over 2 months now.

The flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama petitioned the Supreme Court pleading that no candidate in the 2020 election garnered the needed votes thereby calling for a re-run.

Mr. Mahama took the Electoral Commission to the Court following the 9th December 2020 declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the poll.

He had urged the Court amidst strong opposition from lawyers for President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission, to nullify the declaration and to cause a re-run between him and President Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court will give its verdict on the five issues from the pleadings for determination.

---citinewsroom