03.03.2021 Social News

Homosexual is against our religious and cultural practice — Young Muslem vex

By King Amoah
A young Muslim living in Kumasi Abuakwa in the Ashanti region, Mr Abdul Rasheed has stated that the practice of homosexuality and lesbianism are something seen religiously and culturally as evil.

He said the attempts by some faceless group of people to smuggle into the society an alien lifestyle must be resisted without fear or favour.

Speaking to the Modernghana News in an interview, Rasheed noted that, the Holy Bible and the Quran frown on homosexual.

He indicated that for the blessings and freedom of this country is not jeopardized, authorities of the country need to wake up from their slumber and resist any group attempting to introduce the practice of homosexual in to the country.

"Simply use the state security to ban them," Rasheed urges government.

He sounded a word of caution to some politicians and opinion leaders who are behind the practice to desist from it or posterity will not forgive them.

He advises the youth to distance themselves from the practice since homosexuals use financial enticement to make one fall prey.

