03.03.2021 Social News

Ghanaians will suffer if LGBTQI is allowed, tolerated — Bishop Boateng

By King Amoah
The General Overseer and founder of the Gospel Revival Church Of Christ located at Kumasi Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng says Ghana will incur the wrath of God's if Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQI) is allowed to operate.

Speaking to the Modernghana News in an exclusive telephone interview, the Bishop stated, "they should continue fooling around."

He noted that the Great God will curse LGBTQI group because God abhors such acts. "The most painful aspect is that it might be Ghanaians who may suffer punishment from God."

The clergy man stressed that the best way to flush out what he describes as "human beasts" is to place stiffer punishment to deter others.

Ghana, the man of God noted, is a Christian dominated country with strong values adding that, "our culture frowns on such stupidities."

According to him, Ghanaians must come together as one big family and fight the common enemy.

