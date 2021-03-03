EC will continue to suffer trust issues after 2020 election petition hearing – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo is predicting that after the 2020 Election Petition hearing, the Electoral Commission (EC) will continue to suffer trust issues not only from the main opposition party but the general public.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Supreme Court challenging the presidential results of the 2020 general elections.

After weeks of hearings, the Supreme Court is set to give its final verdict on the matter tomorrow March 4.

While the country awaits the final judgement, an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo has opened up on his expectations.

According to the renowned Political Science Lecturer, the dismissal of multiple applications from the petitioner has created the impression everything was perfect with the 2020 elections.

“It is however my hope that the final judgment of the court will speak to some of the challenges of the elections to dispel the impression that all may have gone well with the 2020 elections,” Mr. Gyampo said during a virtual forum on Tuesday.

He insists that anything short of this will deny Ghana’s electoral process from once again benefiting from proposals that would enrich and fine-tune it to ensure the delivery of results that will be acceptable to all in future elections.

Speaking to issues related to the Electoral Commission, Mr. Ransford Gyampo said the EC is pretending like an ostrich for not taking the stand to speak to some challenges observed in last year’s elections.

He hopes the Supreme Court will in its final judgment give the marching orders to the EC to fine-tune its activities to deal with some of the issues of the 2020 elections.

Prof. Gyampo added, “Also the commission may perhaps on its own after the ruling may initiate interventions to deal with the challenges it suffered and the concerns raised by the petitioners.”

In his concluding remarks, the UG lecturer noted that EC will continue to suffer what he describes as trust deficit not only from the opposition party but possibly from Civil Society Organisations, the general public, and even the current ruling party.