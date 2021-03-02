ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2021 Social News

One dead in Wassa Akropong bridge collapse

One dead in Wassa Akropong bridge collapse
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Wassa Akropong bridge in the Wassa Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region has collapsed, killing a 27-year-old motorist.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the motorist was carrying other two persons using the bridge in the morning alongside a truck carrying stones for the construction of a nearby road.

The bridge, according to an eyewitness report, collapsed in the process, killing the motorist on the spot.

The rescue team sent the other two injured persons to the nearby medical facility for treatment while the deceased has been sent to the morgue, pending an investigation by the police service.

32202174131-k5fri7t2h0-c7e36dac-2632-4c0f-b3e7-1002dd9f831f-300x169

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Carlos Ahenkora steals show as he takes COVID-19 vaccination
02.03.2021 | Social News
Fact Check: Michael Essien loses about 1 million followers on Twitter after LGBTQI+ comment false
02.03.2021 | Social News
 Michael Essien’s Twitter followers drop from 1.7m to under 700k after Gay comment
02.03.2021 | Social News
Election Petition: NPP, NDC commit to peace after Supreme Court's verdict
02.03.2021 | Social News
GRIDCo to demolish illegal structures obstructing access to transmission towers in Accra
02.03.2021 | Social News
Sunyani readies for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
02.03.2021 | Social News
Ahuntumano community shares streams and rivers with animals
02.03.2021 | Social News
March 8 declared public holiday
02.03.2021 | Social News
Countries that apply the law progresses than countries that depends on God's grace - Ajagurajah
02.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Countries that apply the law progresses than countries that ...
2 hours ago

Fact Check: Michael Essien loses about 1 million followers o...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line