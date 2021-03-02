ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2021 Education

Reta Foundation Donates Reading Books To Mem Primary / Junior High School In The Atebubu Amantin Municipal

Reta Foundation Donates Reading Books To Mem Primary / Junior High School In The Atebubu Amantin Municipal
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Reta Foundation has Donated reading books to Mem SDA primary / Junior High school to contribute to the enhancement of reading skills in children in school.

Mr Bismark Boakye Yiadom, founder and projects coordinator of Reta Foundation speaking with the media said, the organization aim to contribute to the enhancement of reading and writing skills in school children in Ghana, especially in rural communities for that matter, collaborated with Darien aid book international to donate these books as a case study as we prepare for a pilot project to enhance reading and writing skills in pupils.”

The Headteacher for Mem SDA Jhs, Mr Seth Boadi, on behalf of the school expressed their profound gratitude to Reta Foundation for the reaction to improve the reading ability of the pupils.

Mr Seth Boadi also promised the organization to put it into good use for better results as to the aim of this donation.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
EPUC, a world class institution soon - EP Church Moderator
01.03.2021 | Education
I’ll prioritise teaching of Ga language in Accra schools – Regional Minister-designate assures
01.03.2021 | Education
Ashanti Region: ANWANYA D/A Basic School gets support from US-based Old Student
01.03.2021 | Education
CSSPS portal goes live for accessing 2020 SHS placements
01.03.2021 | Education
GES releases 2020 school placements
26.02.2021 | Education
Merrick Preparatory partners Caroline Group for children to study in Canada
26.02.2021 | Education
Enforce teaching and learning in mother languages in schools - GES told
26.02.2021 | Education
Koase R/C Primary School to receive computers from their MP
26.02.2021 | Education
Tano South Municipal Assembly presents 1,086 school desks and tables to schools
26.02.2021 | Education
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Fact Check: Michael Essien loses about 1 million followers o...
38 minutes ago

 Michael Essien’s Twitter followers drop from 1.7m to under ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line