Reta Foundation Donates Reading Books To Mem Primary / Junior High School In The Atebubu Amantin Municipal

Reta Foundation has Donated reading books to Mem SDA primary / Junior High school to contribute to the enhancement of reading skills in children in school.

Mr Bismark Boakye Yiadom, founder and projects coordinator of Reta Foundation speaking with the media said, the organization aim to contribute to the enhancement of reading and writing skills in school children in Ghana, especially in rural communities for that matter, collaborated with Darien aid book international to donate these books as a case study as we prepare for a pilot project to enhance reading and writing skills in pupils.”

The Headteacher for Mem SDA Jhs, Mr Seth Boadi, on behalf of the school expressed their profound gratitude to Reta Foundation for the reaction to improve the reading ability of the pupils.

Mr Seth Boadi also promised the organization to put it into good use for better results as to the aim of this donation.