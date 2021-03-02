ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2021 Regional News

EPUC seeks help from 66 Artillery to set up Cadet Corps

By Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey & Nana Agyemang Kwesi
EPUC seeks help from 66 Artillery to set up Cadet Corps
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

During a working visit to the Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, on Monday, March 1, 2021, President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC), Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah appealed for an assistance to set up a Cadet Corps at EPUC.

The University doesn’t have a cadet and the President, Prof. Bakah who intends to get one set up with the guidance of the soldiers also requested for training of university security personnel.

“We would want to probably have in place a cadet corps in the Institution. So, at the right time, we will call on you for your support in that regards. Also, where necessary, we’ll have a joint research which will inform our teaching, to support your work and ours."

"We would also love to have you train our security personnel, to improve their performance at post.” He added

Receiving the EPUC President and his team, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col Edward S. Appiah, who doubles as the Garrison Commander for Volta and Oti regions, promised to offer his assistance.

“We have been encouraging our soldiers for higher education especially when they’re on retirement. We’ve received quality of education from EPUC and we will continue our collaboration. We are ready to train your security and enhance their effectiveness. We did some for Volta Serene Security. We will also get you instructors for the cadet and ensure it is done.”

The visit, the second of its kind after Ho Nurses Training College and Ho Technical University last week is to strengthen the relationship with key stakeholders of the Institution for mutual benefits.

Acting Registrar, Obed W.K Adom and Head of HR department, Vivian Akoto accompanied the President.

32202153828-h41o266fey-img 20210301 105447 218

32202153832-j5fqi7t2g0-img 20210301 105427 025

32202153835-wcsevihuto-img 20210301 110107 515

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Ahafo Regional Minister Designate reveals antidote to MPs, MMDCEs conflicts
02.03.2021 | Regional News
LGBTQI: Addai-Nimoh hails Akufo-Addo for standing against Homosexuality in Ghana
02.03.2021 | Regional News
Kwahu East: Meet Isaac Agyapong — The industrious DCE working to bring smiles to the faces of his people
01.03.2021 | Regional News
Kumasi City Hospital gets new Executive Leadership
01.03.2021 | Regional News
Kumasi City Hospital Limited rebrands and changes its Logo
01.03.2021 | Regional News
Sekyere Central District residents recount why they voted out NPP MP, demand dev't projects
01.03.2021 | Regional News
A/R: Come test my people, they flout covid-19 protocols with funerals everywhere — Kwamang Birim Chief to government
01.03.2021 | Regional News
5th GAW Literary Awards: Calls for submissions now open
28.02.2021 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly Donates 1,086 Furniture To Education Directorate
27.02.2021 | Regional News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Fact Check: Michael Essien loses about 1 million followers o...
38 minutes ago

 Michael Essien’s Twitter followers drop from 1.7m to under ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line