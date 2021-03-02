EPUC seeks help from 66 Artillery to set up Cadet Corps

During a working visit to the Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, on Monday, March 1, 2021, President of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC), Professor Edem Kwasi Bakah appealed for an assistance to set up a Cadet Corps at EPUC.

The University doesn’t have a cadet and the President, Prof. Bakah who intends to get one set up with the guidance of the soldiers also requested for training of university security personnel.

“We would want to probably have in place a cadet corps in the Institution. So, at the right time, we will call on you for your support in that regards. Also, where necessary, we’ll have a joint research which will inform our teaching, to support your work and ours."

"We would also love to have you train our security personnel, to improve their performance at post.” He added

Receiving the EPUC President and his team, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col Edward S. Appiah, who doubles as the Garrison Commander for Volta and Oti regions, promised to offer his assistance.

“We have been encouraging our soldiers for higher education especially when they’re on retirement. We’ve received quality of education from EPUC and we will continue our collaboration. We are ready to train your security and enhance their effectiveness. We did some for Volta Serene Security. We will also get you instructors for the cadet and ensure it is done.”

The visit, the second of its kind after Ho Nurses Training College and Ho Technical University last week is to strengthen the relationship with key stakeholders of the Institution for mutual benefits.

Acting Registrar, Obed W.K Adom and Head of HR department, Vivian Akoto accompanied the President.