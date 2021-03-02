Sunyani to get a standard Sports Stadium – Regional Minister-designate

Listen to article

The Bono Regional Minister-designate, Justina Owusu-Banahene, has assured that she would work around the clock to ensure that the regional capital, Sunyani, gets a standard sports stadium to further promote sporting activities in the area.

“The region is planning to get standard and befitting sports stadium….so when I’m given the nod, together with my MPs, ministers and opinion leaders, I’ll ensure that we get a befitting stadium in Sunyani,” she said.

She was full of praise for the MP for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, for providing modern and youth-friendly football arenas for some key towns within his constituency saying, he has also been “supporting the youth into sports and I think when others emulate that we would be able to get to where we want to be.”

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday March 2, 2021, Madam Owusu Banahene stressed the need to revamp the sports industry to maximize the benefits therein in the interest of the people of the region.

She stated that when a befitting stadium is provided, it would go a long way to promote sporting activities, unearth talents, provide jobs and serve as a source of recreation for people.

On sanitation, Madam Owusu Banahene, who is currently the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, announced plans to relocate the landfill site located close to the GETFund Hostel of Sunyani Technical University to a new site near Baakoniaba.

Responding to a question about the adverse effects of the current landfill site near the hostel, the minister-designate stated that during the last quarter of 2020, the government in collaboration with the Zoomlion Company Ghana Limited secured a land at Baakoniaba “where we are organizing the place into a modern technology-driven” landfill site.

Madam Banahene, who is a teacher by profession, also stated that she would see to the completion of the multi-million water projects in Sunyani and Wenchi, which are currently on-going.

When he took his turn, the Bono East Regional Minister-designate, Kwasi Adu Gyan, noted that there is the need to work on revenue leakage at the Techiman market.

He also said the Kintampo Water Falls, the Apoo Festival and the Yam Festival would require more attention to rake-in the needed attraction they deserve and also boost tourism.

Mr. Adu Gyan, who is currently the Director-General of the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, pledged to work with the relevant agencies and institutions to accelerate the pace of development in the Bono East region.