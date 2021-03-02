ModernGhanalogo

02.03.2021

We want to revamp Lake Bosomtwe and make it an eco-tourism centre – Ashanti Regional Minister designate

3 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Minister-nominee, Simon Osei-Mensah, is prioritising the tourism industry as an avenue for development in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking during his vetting, Mr. Osei-Mensah said there were plans in place to revamp Lake Bosomtwi, which is famous for being a natural lake.

He disclosed that two investors have shown interest in Bosomtwe, and he has “asked them to submit detailed proposals, so we look at it”.

“We want to see if it is possible to develop Lake Bosomtwe into an integrated international eco-tourism centre where people can go and visit. That is the only natural lake in West Africa and if we are able to develop it, it will help us a lot,” the nominee added.

Also responding to questions pertaining to tourism and culture, Mr. Osei-Mensah said he had been pushing for the patenting of Kente to make it exclusive to Ghana.

The textile industry in Ghana has increasingly faced competition from cheap copies smuggled in from abroad, especially from China.

Mr. Osei-Mensah said he had previously discussed patenting Kente, which is made from handwoven cloth strips of silk and cotton, with the Ministry for Trades and Industry.

“Some other countries are coming out with some designs that appear to be Kente and until we get the patent right for Kente, it will be difficult.”

“If we are able to obtain patent rights for the weaving of Kente, it will help us improve the culture of this country and boost tourism,” Mr. Osei-Mensah assured.

—citinewsroom

